HKEX: Forfeiture Of Unclaimed Interim Dividend For 2015

As provided in the Articles of Association of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”), any dividend unclaimed after a period of six years from the date for payment of such dividend shall be forfeited and shall revert to HKEX. Accordingly, HKEX’s interim dividend for 2015 of HK$3.08 per share, payable on 24 September 2015 and remaining unclaimed on 24 September 2021, will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX.
Members entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the dividends payable by HKEX since September 2015 are advised to contact HKEX’s registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible.
By Order of the Board
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
David Fu
Group Company Secretary