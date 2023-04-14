HKEX: Forfeiture Of Unclaimed Final Dividend For 2016

As provided in the Articles of Association of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”), any dividend unclaimed after a period of six years from the date for payment of such dividend shall be forfeited and shall revert to HKEX. Accordingly, HKEX’s final dividend for 2016 of HK$2.04 per share, payable on 2 June 2017 and remaining unclaimed on 2 June 2023, will be forfeited and will revert to HKEX.

Members entitled to but yet to receive the dividend payments or cash in their dividend warrants in respect of the dividends payable by HKEX since 2017 are advised to contact HKEX’s registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, at 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen’s Road East, Wan Chai, Hong Kong as soon as possible.