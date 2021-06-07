HKEX: Forfeiture Of Unclaimed Final Dividend For 2014

On 16 April 2021, Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) announced that, pursuant to HKEX’s Articles of Association, the final dividend for 2014 of HK$2.15 per share, payable on 5 June 2015 and remaining unclaimed on 5 June 2021, would be forfeited and would revert to HKEX. Accordingly, the unclaimed final dividend for 2014 amounting to HK$12,516,029.39 is forfeited and reverts to HKEX today.
