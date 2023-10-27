HKEX: Exchange Publishes Consultation Paper On Proposed Amendments To Listing Rules Relating To Treasury Shares And Guidance Letter On Issuers' Automatic Share Buy-Back Programs

Exchange seeks market feedback on proposals to introduce a new treasury share 1 regime and welcomes responses by 27 December 2023

Exchange also issues guidance on issuers' automatic share buy-back programs 2

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Friday) published a consultation paper seeking market feedback on proposed rule amendments to introduce a new treasury share regime (Consultation Paper). The two-month consultation period will conclude on 27 December 2023.

The Exchange today also published a Guidance Letter HKEX-GL117-23 on a framework for granting waivers to allow issuers' automatic share buy-back programs conducted on the Exchange to continue throughout the Restricted Period3 (Guidance Letter).

HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng, said: “HKEX is committed to supporting the continued vibrancy, attractiveness and quality of Hong Kong’s listed market. The proposed rule amendments and the Guidance Letter seek to give issuers greater flexibility in managing their capital structure through share buy-backs and resales of treasury shares, enhancing the market’s competitiveness and appeal to both issuers and investors. Proposals will include the introduction of appropriate safeguards to maintain a fair and orderly market in the trading of issuers’ shares, ensuring consistent and fair shareholder treatment.”

Consultation on Proposed Treasury Share Regime

A summary of the key proposals in the Consultation Paper is set out below:

Requirement to cancel repurchased shares removed, so that issuers may hold repurchased shares in treasury subject to the laws of their places of incorporation 4 and their constitutional documents;

Resale of treasury shares by an issuer governed in the same manner as the Listing Rules that currently apply to an issue of new shares;

Fair market maintained, mitigating the risk of stock market manipulation and insider dealing by: imposing a 30-day moratorium period to restrict (i) a resale of treasury shares (whether on or off-market) after a share repurchase; and (ii) an on-Exchange share repurchase after an on-Exchange resale of treasury shares; and prohibiting a resale of treasury shares on the Exchange during the Restricted Period or if it is knowingly made with a core connected person; and

Consequential rule amendments made as follows: allowing new listing applicants to retain their treasury shares upon listing, with any resale of these shares subject to the same lock-up requirement as an issue of new shares; requiring issuers (being holders of treasury shares) to abstain from voting on matters that require shareholders' approval under the Listing Rules; excluding treasury shares from an issuer’s issued or voting shares under various parts of the Listing Rules (e.g. public float and size test calculations); requiring an issuer to disclose in the explanatory statement its intention as to whether any shares to be repurchased will be cancelled or kept as treasury shares; and clarifying that a resale of treasury shares by an issuer or its subsidiary includes resale of treasury shares through their agents or nominees.



The deadline for responding to the consultation paper is 27 December 2023.

Interested parties are encouraged to respond to the consultation paper by completing and submitting the questionnaire.

Guidance Letter on Automatic Share Buy-back Programs

In addition to the proposed treasury share regime, the Exchange published a Guidance Letter setting out the framework for granting a waiver to allow an issuer to conduct an automatic share buy-back program on the Exchange and to continue the program throughout the Restricted Period.

This is part of the Exchange’s ongoing efforts to provide guidance to the market on listing related matters. The new Guidance Letter highlights the criteria that the Exchange will apply when assessing an issuer’s share buy-back program and waiver application, including the issuer’s size and liquidity of its shares and the mechanisms in place to guard against trading with undisclosed inside information and potential price manipulation.

