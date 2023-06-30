HKEX: Exchange Publishes Conclusions On Proposals To Expand Paperless Listing Regime

All proposals to expand the paperless listing regime to be implemented following majority support

Most new requirements to take effect on 31 December 2023 with transitional arrangements

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Friday) published conclusions to its consultation on Proposals to Expand the Paperless Listing Regime and other Rule Amendments (Consultation Conclusions).1

The Exchange received 63 non-duplicate responses2 from a broad range of respondents. All the proposals received support from a majority of respondents. The Exchange will adopt all the proposals outlined in the consultation paper with a number of minor modifications as set out in the Consultation Conclusions.

HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng, said: “At HKEX, we are committed to adopting sustainable practices across our business operations. We are therefore delighted to implement all our proposals to expand our paperless listing regime, following a solidly-supported consultation response. The new Listing Rule amendments will significantly reduce the use of paper and improve the efficiency of our regulatory processes, modernising and upgrading communication between issuers, investors and other participants.”

“These enhancements are the latest in our market digitalisation initiatives as we Connect Today with Tomorrow. We look forward to continuing to drive these and other modernisation initiatives forward, including the current work being undertaken to explore the development of a new prospectus authorisation and registration process,” Ms Ng added.

Key changes to the Listing Rules include:

the reduction in the number of submission documents; and mandatory submission by electronic means;

the mandatory electronic dissemination of corporate communications by listed issuers to the extent permitted by the laws and regulations; and

the simplification of the appendices to the Listing Rules.

Most of the amended Listing Rules will take effect on 31 December 2023 with transitional arrangements for certain issuers as set out in the Consultation Conclusions.

Minor and housekeeping amendments to the Listing Rules, as set out in the Consultation Conclusions, will come into effect on 8 July 2023.

The Consultation Conclusions and copies of the respondents’ submissions are available to view on the HKEX website.

Notes: