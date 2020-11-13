HKEX: Exchange Expands Its Biotech Advisory Panel

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), today (Friday) announced that it has expanded its Biotech Advisory Panel (the Panel) with the appointment of Dr Minchuan Wang, Partner and Managing Director of 3H Health Investment.
A brief description of the function of the Panel together with a list of its 18 members is available on the HKEX website.
Dr Wang’s experiences span from healthcare investment, medicinal policy study and consultation, to frontline life sciences drug research and development, with particular expertise in pharmaceutical, biotech and consumer health. Further details are in the appendix.
As stated in the news release on the formation of the Panel, the Exchange will continue to look to include additional members as appropriate.
Appendix
Biography
Dr Wang is a seasoned biotech professional. Having spent over 20 years in the biomedical field, Dr Wang’s experiences span from biotech investment, medicinal policy study and consultation, to life science research.
Dr Wang is the founding partner of 3H Health Investment, a private equity fund that focuses on healthcare investments. Dr Wang has many successful investments and has built several sub-sector leaders, including CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Ltd. (1093.HK), InnoCare Pharma Ltd. (9969.HK), EdiGene Inc., etc.
Dr Wang is also dedicated in promoting effective regulatory policies in the biotech industry. As a distinguished research fellow at the International Research Center of Medicinal Administration at Peking University (IRCMA), Dr Wang is engaged in studying and reviewing China’s medicinal policies as commissioned by the National Medical Products Administration and the National Healthcare Security Administration. He also sits on the HKSAR Innovation and Technology Fund Project Assessment Panel, advising the Government on the funding support for innovative biotechnology R&D projects and enterprises.
Apart from the above, Dr Wang has worked on the frontline of life science and drug R&D, building up extensive networks and influence within the scientific community.
Dr Wang obtained his bachelor’s degree from Peking University Medical School, and subsequently his M.Phil. in Pharmacology as well as Ph.D. in biomedical sciences from University of Cambridge.