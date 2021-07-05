HKEX Enhances Product Offering With XPeng Debut

- XPeng Futures and Options to be introduced on 7 July
- XPeng shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 7 July
- Issuers can list derivative warrants on XPeng shares on 7 July
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Monday) that it will offer investors more options on XPeng, Inc. (XPeng, stock code: 9868) shares after its debut.
XPeng Futures and Options
XPeng Futures and Options will be introduced on 7 July 2021, subject to the listing of the XPeng shares at HKEX on that date.
Selected Details of XPeng Futures and Options
|
Contract Multiplier (Futures) /
Contract Size (Options) (Shares)
|
Stock Futures Contract Months Available for Trading on 7 July 2021
|
Stock Options Contract Months Available for Trading on 7 July 2021
|
200
|
2021: Jul, Aug, Sep & Dec
2022: Mar
|
2021: Jul, Aug, Sep, Oct & Dec
2022: Mar, Jun
For further details, please see the Futures and Options circulars and the Product section of the HKEX website.
Inclusion of XPeng Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling
XPeng shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 7 July 2021, subject to the listing of the XPeng shares at HKEX on that date.
For details of short selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.
Listing of XPeng Derivative Warrants
Issuers can list derivative warrants on XPeng shares on 7 July 2021, when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market.
Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the warrants.