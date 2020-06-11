 Skip to main Content
HKEX Enhances Product Offering With JD Debut

Date 11/06/2020

  • JD Futures and Options to be introduced on 18 June
  • HKEX informed issuers they can list derivative warrants on JD shares when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market
  • JD shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 18 June

 

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Thursday) that it will offer investors more options on JD.com, Inc. (JD, stock code: 9618) shares on the debut date (18 June 2020).

The following products with JD shares as the underlying asset will be available in HKEX markets:

  1. JD Futures and Options

    JD Futures and Options will be introduced on 18 June 2020, subject to the listing of the JD shares at HKEX on that date.

    Selected Details of JD Futures and Options

     

    Contract Multiplier (Futures) / 
    Contract Size (Options)     (Shares)

    Stock Futures Contract Months Available for Trading on 18 June 2020

    Stock Options Contract Months Available for Trading on 18 June 2020
    500 Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep and Dec 2020

    Jun, Jul, Aug, Sep and Dec 2020,
    March & June 2021
     


     

     

     

    For further details, please see the Futures and Options circulars issued today and the Product section of the HKEX website.

  2. Listing of JD Derivative Warrants

    HKEX informed issuers they can list derivative warrants on JD shares when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market. 

    Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the warrants.

Inclusion of JD Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling

JD shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 18 June 2020, subject to the listing of the JD shares at HKEX on that date.

For details of short selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.