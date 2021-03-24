HKEX Enhances Product Offering With Bilibili Debut

- Bilibili Futures and Options to be introduced on 29 March
- Bilibili shares to be included in Designated Securities Eligible for Short Selling on 29 March
- Issuers can list derivative warrants on Bilibili shares on 29 March
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Wednesday) that it will offer investors more options on Bilibili, Inc. (Bilibili, stock code: 9626) shares after its debut.
Bilibili Futures and Options
Bilibili Futures and Options will be introduced on 29 March 2021, subject to the listing of the Baidu shares at HKEX on that date.
Selected Details of Baidu Futures and Options
|
Contract Multiplier (Futures) /
Contract Size (Options)
|
Stock Futures Contract Months Available for Trading on 29 March 2021
|
Stock Options Contract Months Available for Trading on 29 March 2021
|
60
|
2021: Apr, May, Jun, Sep & Dec
|
2021: Apr, May, Jun, Jul, Sep & Dec
|
|
|
Inclusion of Bilibili Shares in Designated Securities for Short Selling
Bilibili shares will also be included in HKEX’s designated securities eligible for short selling on 29 March 2021, subject to the listing of the Baidu shares at HKEX on that date.
For details of short selling at HKEX, please see the Services section of the HKEX website.
Listing of Bilibili Derivative Warrants
Issuers can list derivative warrants on Bilibili shares on 29 March 2021, when the shares debut on HKEX’s securities market.
Please refer to the issuers’ announcements for further details of the warrants.