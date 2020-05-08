Exchange Participants are advised that with effect from 15 May 2020, 24 securities will be added to the list of Designated Securities for short selling while 65 existing Designated Securities will be removed from the list. The total number of Designated Securities for short selling will be 848. The securities to be added to and those to be removed from such list are shown in the Attachment for your information. The revised list of all Designated Securities is also available on the Exchange's website
HKEX: Changes Of Designated Securities For Short Selling
Date 08/05/2020