HKEX: Change In Chief Executive And Directorate

Reference is made to the announcements of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) dated 9 February and 2 March 2021 in relation to the appointment of Mr Alejandro Nicolas AGUZIN (“Mr Aguzin”) as the Chief Executive of HKEX, effective 24 May 2021, for a term of three years until 23 May 2024.
Appointment of Mr Aguzin as Chief Executive
Mr Aguzin has been appointed as Chief Executive of HKEX and an ex-officio member of the Board of HKEX (“Board”) with effect from 24 May 2021. As the Chief Executive, Mr Aguzin also takes up the following positions, and will be appointed as a director of certain subsidiaries of HKEX.
