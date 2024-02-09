HKEX: Change In Chief Executive And Change In The Holding Of Executive Office, Retirement Of Mr Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin

Reference is made to the announcement of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) dated 15 December 2023 in relation to Mr Aguzin not seeking reappointment as HKEX Chief Executive at the end of his current contract in May 2024.

Mr Aguzin has subsequently informed the Board of Directors of HKEX (the “Board”) that, as the transition has been proceeding smoothly and effectively, he believes it would be in the interest of HKEX to accelerate the change in leadership; and has accordingly agreed with the Board to remain as the Chief Executive of HKEX and an ex-officio member of the Board until 29 February 2024.

The Board would like to express its gratitude to Mr Aguzin for his contribution and leadership over the past nearly three years. During his tenure as Chief Executive, and against a challenging macro backdrop shaped by Covid and weak global markets, Mr Aguzin has strengthened HKEX’s core competencies and enhanced HKEX’s international presence.

Mr Aguzin has expressed his appreciation to the Board for giving him the opportunity to lead the Company since May 2021. Mr Aguzin confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and that he is not aware of any matters relating to his retirement that need to be brought to the attention of HKEX’s Shareholders.

Appointment of Ms CHAN Yiting, Bonnie as Chief Executive

In view of Mr Aguzin’s decision to accelerate the Change in Executive Office, the Board is pleased to confirm the appointment of Ms Chan Yiting, Bonnie as Chief Executive of HKEX, effective 1 March 2024, for a term of three years until 28 February 2027. Ms Chan will also become an ex-officio member of the Board effective 1 March 2024.

Pursuant to Section 70 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (“SFO”), the appointment of Ms Chan as the Chief Executive of HKEX has been approved by the Securities and Futures Commission (“SFC”).

Appointment of Mr YIU Ka Yan, Wilfred as Deputy Chief Executive

The Board is pleased to confirm the appointment of Mr Yiu Ka Yan, Wilfred as Deputy Chief

Executive of HKEX effective 1 March 2024. Mr Yiu will also continue to act as the Co-Chief Operating Officer of HKEX. The SFC has approved the appointment of Mr Yiu as Deputy Chief Executive under Section 70 of the SFO.

Alongside this appointment, Mr Yiu will continue to hold positions as the Chief Executive of both The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Futures Exchange Limited, which are direct wholly-owned subsidiaries of HKEX.

Appointment of Ms LAU Bik Yun, Vanessa as Co-Chief Operating Officer

The Board is pleased to confirm the appointment of Ms Lau Bik Yun, Vanessa as Co-Chief

Operating Officer of HKEX effective 1 March 2024. Ms Lau will also continue to act as the Group Chief Financial Officer of HKEX. The SFC has approved the appointment of Ms Lau as Co-Chief Operating Officer under Section 70 of the SFO.

Biographies of all appointees are set out in the HKEX announcement dated 15 December 2023.

A formal announcement under Rule 13.51(2) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited relating to the above will be made when they take effect.

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Timothy Tsang

Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 9 February 2024