HKEX CEO’s Comments On Adding ETFs To Stock Connect

HKEX Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Aguzin said: “The addition of ETFs to the Connect franchise is a new and exciting milestone in the highly successful mutual market access programme between Hong Kong and Mainland China’s capital markets. This reflects Hong Kong and HKEX’s pivotal role as Asia’s international financial centre of choice, and we are delighted to be adding more diversified products to the existing Stock Connect and Bond Connect platforms.”
Mr Aguzin added: “This agreement underscores our close partnership with our Mainland stock exchange and clearing partners, and will give global investors direct, efficient access to Hong Kong and Mainland China’s rapidly developing ETF markets. This in turn will bring greater choice, liquidity and opportunity to Hong Kong’s markets.”