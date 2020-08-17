HKEX Appoints Group Head Of Technology Risk

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Monday) pleased to announce that Brian Lee has joined the company as Managing Director, Group Head of Technology Risk, reporting to Group Risk Officer, John Killian.
Mr Lee will work across the HKEX Group as part of the broader Group Risk team, with a focus on continuously improving HKEX’s cyber security and technology resilience; enhancing the Group’s policies and guidelines and performing risk assessments across the group. He will oversee the group’s cyber security protection, as well as its management and governance framework.
Mr Lee joins HKEX from the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), where he held a number of senior roles in Hong Kong and New York, including Division Head of Operational and Technology Risk.
John Killian said, “We are very pleased to welcome Brian to HKEX to lead this critical function. He brings to the Group extensive industry experience and will provide strategic direction, functional leadership and in-depth technical and operational expertise on the best practices of information security management.”
Biography of Brian Lee
Brian Lee joins HKEX after serving 25 years at the HKMA, where he was most recently a Division Head of the Banking Policy Department. Prior to that he served as Division Head of Operational and Technology Risk, Chief Representative of the New York Representative Office, and a Division Head of the Banking Supervision Department.
Brian Lee has a BSc degree in Computer Studies from the University of Hong Kong and an MSc in Information Engineering from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst and a certified accountant in the UK and Hong Kong.
Brian Lee