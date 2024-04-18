HKEX Appoints Group Chief Compliance Officer

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce today (Thursday) the appointment of Ms Lilian Cheng as Group Chief Compliance Officer.

Ms Cheng joins the Group on 1 May 2024 and succeeds Adam Singer, who will be leaving HKEX in May 2024 to explore opportunities outside the Group. In her new role, Ms Cheng will have responsibility for the Compliance function across the HKEX Group in Hong Kong, Mainland China and internationally, and for continuing to advance the Group’s compliance practices.

She will report to HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan.

HKEX Chief Executive Officer, Bonnie Y Chan, said: “I am delighted to welcome Lilian to HKEX. She brings a wealth of experience in creating and implementing global compliance, control and conduct frameworks both in Hong Kong and internationally. She is an active advocate for diversity and inclusion and will help us to continue to build the business in an open, fair and sustainable manner.”

Ms Chan added: “I would like to thank Adam for his dedication since he joined the business in 2021, helping to further the overall integrity of our organisation. We wish him the very best in his future endeavours.”

Ms Cheng joins HKEX from HSBC, where for the past decade she has held senior roles in the bank’s Global Compliance and Risk Management teams in Hong Kong and the UK, most recently as Global Head of Capital and Behaviours, Enterprise Risk Management. She previously held various compliance, consulting and audit roles at Goldman Sachs, EY and PwC. Currently based in the UK, Ms Cheng will relocate to Hong Kong in late April.

Ms Cheng holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Zhong Shan (Sun Yat-sen) University in China, and is a Certified Internal Auditor and a Certified Fraud Examiner.

Lilian Cheng