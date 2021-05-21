HKEX: Appointment Of Members To The Consultative Panels

The Panel Member Selection Committee of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) today (Friday) approved appointments to the Cash Market Consultative Panel, the Clearing Consultative Panel and the Derivatives Market Consultative Panel since the service terms of certain members are due to expire. HKEX wishes to take this opportunity to thank all the retiring members for their dedicated service to the panels.
Each consultative panel comprises an HKEX Director who acts as the Chairman and members who are representatives of market participants and industry experts.
The member lists effective 1 June 2021 are set out below.
|Cash Market Consultation Panel
|1.
|CHEAH Cheng Hye (Chairman)
|2.
|#
|Lena CHAN
|3.
|^
|Stuart Dalyn CURREY
|4.
|DU Jinsong, Duke
|5.
|^
|David FRIEDLAND
|6.
|#
|LEE Wai Wang, Robert
|7.
|LEUNG Kwok Ming
|8.
|#
|LI Jing, Kitty
|9.
|Gregory WURTZ
|Clearing Consultative Panel
|1.
|YIU Kin Wah, Stephen (Chairman)
|2.
|^
|GOH Yong Suan
|3.
|Julien KASPARIAN
|4.
|LAM Kwok Shing
|5.
|#
|LAU Chung Ming
|6.
|#
|LEUNG Kin Tong, Stephen
|7.
|Paul PEALLING
|8.
|^
|Edward TSE
|9.
|^
|WAN Yuk Ling, Pat
|Derivatives Market Consultative Panel
|1.
|LEUNG Pak Hon, Hugo (Chairman)
|2.
|^
|James BUSBY
|3.
|#
|CHIU Cheuk Man
|4.
|^
|Kenny CHONG
|5.
|#
|KAO Cheng Yung
|6.
|LUI Sheung Hui, Charles
|7.
|MAK Kwong Fai
|8.
|^
|Jeff SHI
|9.
|#
|Anthony STEVENS
|10.
|Patricia YAP
|#
|Re-appointed (up to 31 May 2024)
|^
|Newly appointed (for a 3-year term from 1 June 2021 to 31 May 2024)