HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Review Committee Members

Date 07/07/2023

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Review Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Review Committee1).


The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Review Committee members to vacate office annually.  Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Review Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Cheah Cheng Hye) and the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung and Executive Director Michael Duignan).

By news releases published on 4 January 2023 and 21 March 2023, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Review Committee. Thirteen applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Review Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Review Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. Virginia Lee is appointed as a new Listing Review Committee member.

Stephen Clark, Jiang Guorong and Liu Chee Ming have stepped down from the Listing Review Committee. Melissa Brown stepped down from the Listing Review Committee on 19 August 2022. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Review Committee. 

 

Listing Review Committee Membership 2023

Name of Member

Year of appointment to

the Listing Review Committee

Members of Chairmen Pool (in alphabetical order)

 

CHOW Kyan Mervyn

2021

KO Yuk-yin, Teresa BBS JP

2019

LAM Chor Lai Celia

2020

LEE Ka Sze Carmelo JP

2019

WEIR Andrew Walter Bougourd Ross

2022

Other members (in alphabetical order)

 

CHAN Conrad

2021

CHAN Vincent

2020

CHARLTON Julia Frances

2020

CHOW Ronny

2021

CHU Tat Chee, Allan

2022

DICKENS Mark Francis JP

2019

GOODING Nial Dennis Henry

2020

LEE John

2022

LEE Virginia

2023

LEUNG Heung Ying, Alvin

2020

LIU Che Ning

2022

NORRIS Nicholas

2019

PHADNIS Dhananjay

2019

SABINE Martin Nevil

2019

SCHWILLE Mark

2020

SOUTAR James Alexander

2019

WINTER Richard

2019

WOO Ka Biu, Jackson

2019

YEUNG Eirene

2020

YIP Florence JP

2021

YU Benita

2021

Name of Member

Year of appointment to

the Listing Review Committee

 

Note:

  1. The Exchange’s Listing Review Committee and the GEM Listing Review Committee operate as an integrated committee. References to the Listing Review Committee mean both committees.

 

