HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Review Committee Members

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Review Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Review Committee1).





The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Review Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Review Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Cheah Cheng Hye) and the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung and Executive Director Michael Duignan).

By news releases published on 4 January 2023 and 21 March 2023, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Review Committee. Thirteen applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Review Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Review Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. Virginia Lee is appointed as a new Listing Review Committee member.

Stephen Clark, Jiang Guorong and Liu Chee Ming have stepped down from the Listing Review Committee. Melissa Brown stepped down from the Listing Review Committee on 19 August 2022. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Review Committee.

Listing Review Committee Membership 2023

Name of Member Year of appointment to the Listing Review Committee Members of Chairmen Pool (in alphabetical order) CHOW Kyan Mervyn 2021 KO Yuk-yin, Teresa BBS JP 2019 LAM Chor Lai Celia 2020 LEE Ka Sze Carmelo JP 2019 WEIR Andrew Walter Bougourd Ross 2022 Other members (in alphabetical order) CHAN Conrad 2021 CHAN Vincent 2020 CHARLTON Julia Frances 2020 CHOW Ronny 2021 CHU Tat Chee, Allan 2022 DICKENS Mark Francis JP 2019 GOODING Nial Dennis Henry 2020 LEE John 2022 LEE Virginia 2023 LEUNG Heung Ying, Alvin 2020 LIU Che Ning 2022 NORRIS Nicholas 2019 PHADNIS Dhananjay 2019 SABINE Martin Nevil 2019 SCHWILLE Mark 2020 SOUTAR James Alexander 2019 WINTER Richard 2019 WOO Ka Biu, Jackson 2019 YEUNG Eirene 2020 YIP Florence JP 2021 YU Benita 2021 Name of Member Year of appointment to the Listing Review Committee

