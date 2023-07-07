HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Review Committee Members

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Review Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Review Committee1).
The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Review Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Review Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.
The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Cheah Cheng Hye) and the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung and Executive Director Michael Duignan).
By news releases published on 4 January 2023 and 21 March 2023, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Review Committee. Thirteen applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.
Membership of Listing Review Committee commencing today
With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Review Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. Virginia Lee is appointed as a new Listing Review Committee member.
Stephen Clark, Jiang Guorong and Liu Chee Ming have stepped down from the Listing Review Committee. Melissa Brown stepped down from the Listing Review Committee on 19 August 2022. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Review Committee.
Listing Review Committee Membership 2023
|
Name of Member
|
Year of appointment to
the Listing Review Committee
|
Members of Chairmen Pool (in alphabetical order)
|
|
CHOW Kyan Mervyn
|
2021
|
KO Yuk-yin, Teresa BBS JP
|
2019
|
LAM Chor Lai Celia
|
2020
|
LEE Ka Sze Carmelo JP
|
2019
|
WEIR Andrew Walter Bougourd Ross
|
2022
|
Other members (in alphabetical order)
|
|
CHAN Conrad
|
2021
|
CHAN Vincent
|
2020
|
CHARLTON Julia Frances
|
2020
|
CHOW Ronny
|
2021
|
CHU Tat Chee, Allan
|
2022
|
DICKENS Mark Francis JP
|
2019
|
GOODING Nial Dennis Henry
|
2020
|
LEE John
|
2022
|
LEE Virginia
|
2023
|
LEUNG Heung Ying, Alvin
|
2020
|
LIU Che Ning
|
2022
|
NORRIS Nicholas
|
2019
|
PHADNIS Dhananjay
|
2019
|
SABINE Martin Nevil
|
2019
|
SCHWILLE Mark
|
2020
|
SOUTAR James Alexander
|
2019
|
WINTER Richard
|
2019
|
WOO Ka Biu, Jackson
|
2019
|
YEUNG Eirene
|
2020
|
YIP Florence JP
|
2021
|
YU Benita
|
2021
|
Note:
- The Exchange’s Listing Review Committee and the GEM Listing Review Committee operate as an integrated committee. References to the Listing Review Committee mean both committees.