HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

Date 07/07/2023

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).

 

The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Cheah Cheng Hye) and the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung and Executive Director Michael Duignan).

By news releases published on 4 January 2023 and 21 March 2023, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee.  Fifty-three applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are five new Listing Committee members – Dickson Chan, Jeffrey Chan, Jack Lau, Ernest Lee and Ronnie Lim. They replace Keith Pogson, David Lau, Richard Pu, Julian Wolhardt and Alex Wong. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.

Renu Bhatia has been appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Johnny Chan and Terence Keyes have been re-appointed as Deputy Chairmen. Matthew Emsley has been appointed as a Deputy Chairman.

 

Listing Committee Membership 2023

Name of Member

Year of appointment to the Listing Committee

Chairman

 

BHATIA Renu

2019

Deputy Chairmen (in alphabetical order)

 

CHAN Kok Chung, Johnny 

2020

EMSLEY Matthew Calvert

2018

KEYES Terence Francois

2020

Ex officio member

 

AGUZIN Nicolas

Not applicable

Other members (in alphabetical order)

 

CHAN Dickson

2023

CHAN Jeanette

2021

CHAN Jeffrey

2023

CHENG Kin-Lung, David

2021

CHIU Michael

2021

CHUA Rebecca

2021

CLARK Stephen John

2020

DEMOPOULOS Frederick

2019

GAW Christina

2022

LAU Jack

2023

LAU Paul

2020

LEE Ernest

2023

LEE Julian

2022

LEUNG Pauline

2021

LI Chun Elsy

2019

LI Lin Lincoln

2020

LILA Miron

2022

LIM Ronnie

2023

LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina

2019

MELLER Gillian Elizabeth

2022

SHAO YING, Serena

2022

SOON Y S Elizabeth

2019

WONG Ka Shun, Christopher

2022

 

 

 

Note:

  1. The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.
