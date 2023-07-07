HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).
The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.
The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Cheah Cheng Hye) and the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung and Executive Director Michael Duignan).
By news releases published on 4 January 2023 and 21 March 2023, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Fifty-three applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.
Membership of Listing Committee commencing today
With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are five new Listing Committee members – Dickson Chan, Jeffrey Chan, Jack Lau, Ernest Lee and Ronnie Lim. They replace Keith Pogson, David Lau, Richard Pu, Julian Wolhardt and Alex Wong. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.
Renu Bhatia has been appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Johnny Chan and Terence Keyes have been re-appointed as Deputy Chairmen. Matthew Emsley has been appointed as a Deputy Chairman.
Listing Committee Membership 2023
|
Name of Member
|
Year of appointment to the Listing Committee
|
Chairman
|
|
BHATIA Renu
|
2019
|
Deputy Chairmen (in alphabetical order)
|
|
CHAN Kok Chung, Johnny
|
2020
|
EMSLEY Matthew Calvert
|
2018
|
KEYES Terence Francois
|
2020
|
Ex officio member
|
|
AGUZIN Nicolas
|
Not applicable
|
Other members (in alphabetical order)
|
|
CHAN Dickson
|
2023
|
CHAN Jeanette
|
2021
|
CHAN Jeffrey
|
2023
|
CHENG Kin-Lung, David
|
2021
|
CHIU Michael
|
2021
|
CHUA Rebecca
|
2021
|
CLARK Stephen John
|
2020
|
DEMOPOULOS Frederick
|
2019
|
GAW Christina
|
2022
|
LAU Jack
|
2023
|
LAU Paul
|
2020
|
LEE Ernest
|
2023
|
LEE Julian
|
2022
|
LEUNG Pauline
|
2021
|
LI Chun Elsy
|
2019
|
LI Lin Lincoln
|
2020
|
LILA Miron
|
2022
|
LIM Ronnie
|
2023
|
LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina
|
2019
|
MELLER Gillian Elizabeth
|
2022
|
SHAO YING, Serena
|
2022
|
SOON Y S Elizabeth
|
2019
|
WONG Ka Shun, Christopher
|
2022
|
|
Note:
- The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.