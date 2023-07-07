HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).

The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Cheah Cheng Hye) and the Chairman, the Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Julia Leung and Executive Director Michael Duignan).

By news releases published on 4 January 2023 and 21 March 2023, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Fifty-three applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

Membership of Listing Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are five new Listing Committee members – Dickson Chan, Jeffrey Chan, Jack Lau, Ernest Lee and Ronnie Lim. They replace Keith Pogson, David Lau, Richard Pu, Julian Wolhardt and Alex Wong. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.

Renu Bhatia has been appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Johnny Chan and Terence Keyes have been re-appointed as Deputy Chairmen. Matthew Emsley has been appointed as a Deputy Chairman.

Listing Committee Membership 2023

Name of Member Year of appointment to the Listing Committee Chairman BHATIA Renu 2019 Deputy Chairmen (in alphabetical order) CHAN Kok Chung, Johnny 2020 EMSLEY Matthew Calvert 2018 KEYES Terence Francois 2020 Ex officio member AGUZIN Nicolas Not applicable Other members (in alphabetical order) CHAN Dickson 2023 CHAN Jeanette 2021 CHAN Jeffrey 2023 CHENG Kin-Lung, David 2021 CHIU Michael 2021 CHUA Rebecca 2021 CLARK Stephen John 2020 DEMOPOULOS Frederick 2019 GAW Christina 2022 LAU Jack 2023 LAU Paul 2020 LEE Ernest 2023 LEE Julian 2022 LEUNG Pauline 2021 LI Chun Elsy 2019 LI Lin Lincoln 2020 LILA Miron 2022 LIM Ronnie 2023 LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina 2019 MELLER Gillian Elizabeth 2022 SHAO YING, Serena 2022 SOON Y S Elizabeth 2019 WONG Ka Shun, Christopher 2022

