HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).
The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.
The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Anita Fung) and the Chairman and two Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Executive Director Brian Ho).
By news releases published on 6 January 2021 and 10 March 2021, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Seventy applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.
Membership of Listing Committee commencing today
With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website.
There are five new Listing Committee members – Jeanette Chan, David Cheng, Michael Chiu, Rebecca Chua and Pauline Leung. They replace Catherine Yien, Edmond Chan, Paul Chau, Heidi Yang and Dieter Yih. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.
Peter Brien has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Keith Pogson has been re-appointed as Deputy Chairman. Renu Bhatia and Terence Keyes have been appointed as Deputy Chairmen.
Listing Committee Membership 2021
|Name of Member
|Year of appointment to the Listing Committee
|Chairman
|BRIEN Peter Wilhelm Hubert
|2015
|Deputy Chairmen (in alphabetical order)
|BHATIA Renu
|2019
|KEYES Terence Francois
|2020
|POGSON Keith Timothy
|2016
|Ex officio member
|AGUZIN Nicolas
|Not applicable
|Other members (in alphabetical order)
|CHAN Jeanette
|2021
|CHAN Kok Chung, Johnny
|2020
|CHAN Wai Yan, Ronald
|2016
|CHAN Yuen Shan, Clara
|2016
|CHENG Kin-Lung David
|2021
|CHIU Michael
|2021
|CHUA Rebecca
|2021
|CLARK Stephen John
|2020
|DEMOPOULOS Frederick
|2019
|EMSLEY Matthew Calvert
|2018
|LAU Pak Wai, David
|2017
|LAU Paul
|2020
|LEUNG Pauline
|2021
|LI Chun Elsy
|2019
|LI Lin, Lincoln
|2020
|LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina
|2019
|NIXON Charles George Rupert
|2018
|PU Hai Tao Richard
|2018
|SOON Y S Elizabeth
|2019
|VAN RIJN Arnout
|2016
|WOLHARDT Julian Juul
|2017
|WONG John William Pei-Keat
|2018
|WONG Yu Tsang Alex
|2018
Note:
- The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.