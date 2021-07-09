 Skip to main Content
Site Search

Advanced Search

  • Mondo Visione
  • Mondo Visione - Worldwide Exchange Intelligence
Member Login

Member Login

Forgotten your password?
BV_Trial Banner.gif

HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

Date 09/07/2021

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), announces the appointment of members to the Listing Committee of the Main Board and GEM (together, the Listing Committee1).


The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.

The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Anita Fung) and the Chairman and two Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Executive Director Brian Ho).

By news releases published on 6 January 2021 and 10 March 2021, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee.  Seventy applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.

 Membership of Listing Committee commencing today

With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website.

There are five new Listing Committee members – Jeanette Chan, David Cheng, Michael Chiu, Rebecca Chua and Pauline Leung. They replace Catherine Yien, Edmond Chan, Paul Chau, Heidi Yang and Dieter Yih. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee.

Peter Brien has been re-appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Keith Pogson has been re-appointed as Deputy Chairman. Renu Bhatia and Terence Keyes have been appointed as Deputy Chairmen.

 

Listing Committee Membership 2021

Name of Member        Year of appointment to the Listing Committee 
Chairman    
BRIEN Peter Wilhelm Hubert   2015
     
Deputy Chairmen (in alphabetical order)     
BHATIA Renu   2019
KEYES Terence Francois   2020
POGSON Keith Timothy   2016
     
Ex officio member     
AGUZIN Nicolas    Not applicable 
     
Other members (in alphabetical order)    
CHAN Jeanette   2021
CHAN Kok Chung, Johnny   2020
CHAN Wai Yan, Ronald   2016
CHAN Yuen Shan, Clara   2016
CHENG Kin-Lung David   2021
CHIU Michael   2021
CHUA Rebecca   2021
CLARK Stephen John   2020
DEMOPOULOS Frederick   2019
EMSLEY Matthew Calvert   2018
LAU Pak Wai, David   2017
LAU Paul   2020
LEUNG Pauline   2021
LI Chun Elsy   2019
LI Lin, Lincoln   2020
LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina    2019
NIXON Charles George Rupert    2018
PU Hai Tao Richard   2018
SOON Y S Elizabeth   2019
VAN RIJN Arnout 2016
WOLHARDT Julian Juul   2017
WONG John William Pei-Keat   2018
WONG Yu Tsang Alex   2018

 

Note:

  1. The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006.

 