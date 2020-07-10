HKEX: Appointment Of Listing Committee Members

The Listing Rules of the Main Board and GEM provide for all Listing Committee members to vacate office annually. Each year, the Listing Nominating Committee nominates individuals for appointment (and reappointment) to the Listing Committee. The Board of the Exchange makes the appointments on the recommendation of the Listing Nominating Committee.
The Listing Nominating Committee this year comprised three non-executive members of the HKEX Board (Chairman Laura M Cha, Director Benjamin Hung and Director Anita Fung) and the Chairman and two Executive Directors of the Securities and Futures Commission (Chairman Tim Lui, Chief Executive Officer Ashley Alder and Executive Director Brian Ho).
By news releases published on 10 January 2020 and 9 March 2020, the Listing Nominating Committee invited applications from individuals interested in serving on the Listing Committee. Sixty-nine applications were received. The Listing Nominating Committee is grateful to all applicants for expressing their willingness to serve.
Membership of Listing Committee commencing today
With immediate effect, membership of the Listing Committee will be as set out in the table below. Members’ biographies are available on the HKEX website. There are five new Listing Committee members – Johnny Chan, Stephen J Clark, Paul Lau, Lincoln Li and Terence Keyes. They replace Vincent Gao, Donald Roberts, Daniel Swift, Philip Tye and Andrew Weir. The Exchange wishes to thank these members for their service on the Listing Committee. Peter Brien has been appointed as the Chairman of the Listing Committee. Keith Pogson has been appointed as Deputy Chairman. Catherine Yien has been re-appointed as Deputy Chairman.
Listing Committee Membership 2020
|Name of Member
|Year of appointment to the Listing Committee
|Chairman
|BRIEN Peter Wilhelm Hubert
|2015
|Deputy Chairmen
|YIEN Yu Yu, Catherine
|2015
|POGSON Keith Timothy
|2016
|Ex officio member
|LI Xiaojia, Charles
|Not applicable
|Other members (in alphabetical order)
|BHATIA Renu
|2019
|CHAN Chiu Kong, Edmond
|2015
|CHAN Kok Chung, Johnny
|2020
|CHAN Wai Yan, Ronald
|2016
|CHAN Yuen Shan, Clara
|2016
|CHAU Paul
|2015
|CLARK Stephen John
|2020
|DEMOPOULOS Frederick
|2019
|EMSLEY Matthew Calvert
|2018
|KEYES Terence
|2020
|LAU Pak Wai, David
|2017
|LAU Paul
|2020
|LI Chun Elsy
|2019
|LI Lin, Lincoln
|2020
|LLOYD Victoria Sally Tina
|2019
|NIXON Charles George Rupert
|2018
|PU Hai Tao Richard
|2018
|SOON Y S Elizabeth
|2019
|VAN RIJN Arnout
|2016
|WOLHARDT Julian Juul
|2017
|WONG John William Pei-Keat
|2018
|WONG Yu Tsang Alex
|2018
|YANG Hoi Ti, Heidi
|2019
|YIH Lai Tak, Dieter
|2015
Note:
- The Main Board and GEM Listing Committees have operated as an integrated committee since 2003 and have had identical membership since 2006