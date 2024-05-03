Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

HKEX: Appointment Of Chairman Approved

Date 03/05/2024

Reference is made to the announcement of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) dated 24 April 2024 in relation to the appointment of Mr Carlson Tong as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HKEX (the “Chairman”).

HKEX is pleased to announce that the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has, pursuant to Section 69 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, given his written approval of the appointment of Mr Carlson Tong as the Chairman effective 3 May 2024 until the conclusion of HKEX’s annual general meeting to be held in 2025.

Mr Carlson Tong’s biography is available on the HKEX Group website (www.hkexgroup.com).

By Order of the Board
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Timothy Tsang
Group Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 3 May 2024

MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg