HKEX: Appointment Of Chairman Approved

Reference is made to the announcement of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (“HKEX”) dated 24 April 2024 in relation to the appointment of Mr Carlson Tong as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of HKEX (the “Chairman”).

HKEX is pleased to announce that the Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has, pursuant to Section 69 of the Securities and Futures Ordinance, given his written approval of the appointment of Mr Carlson Tong as the Chairman effective 3 May 2024 until the conclusion of HKEX’s annual general meeting to be held in 2025.

Mr Carlson Tong’s biography is available on the HKEX Group website (www.hkexgroup.com).

By Order of the Board

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Timothy Tsang

Group Company Secretary



Hong Kong, 3 May 2024