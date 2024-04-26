HKEX Announces The Laura M Cha Capital Markets Scholarship Programme

New annual HKEX scholarship launched for exceptional postgraduate students looking to further their knowledge in global finance and capital markets

Scholarships recognise the considerable contribution of outgoing HKEX Chairman, Laura M Cha, to the development of capital markets in Hong Kong, Mainland China and globally

Programme to be run in partnership with The Chinese University of Hong Kong Business School

Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Friday) pleased to announce that it has established a new postgraduate scholarship programme in partnership with The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) Business School. The annual scholarship programme has been launched to honour Laura M Cha, recognising her considerable contribution to the development of capital markets in Hong Kong, Mainland China and globally over her distinguished career, most recently as HKEX Chairman.

Mrs Cha has played a major role in the growth of Hong Kong’s and Mainland China’s financial markets, including the introduction of H-Shares and the development of the Connect programmes, supporting ever greater connectivity and access to the region for investors and corporates alike. She has also been a long-term advocate of corporates taking an active role in their communities, including overseeing the establishment of the HKEX Foundation, which has donated more than HK$440 million to charitable projects since it was established in 2020.

HKEX Chairman, Carlson Tong, said: "This scholarship is a tribute from HKEX to celebrate Laura's remarkable leadership and unwavering commitment to the sustained growth of our capital markets. Her instrumental involvement in establishing Hong Kong as a dynamic and globally significant international financial centre, coupled with her pivotal contributions towards fostering the accessibility of China's markets over the past three decades, exemplify her exceptional achievements. Laura has become a beacon of inspiration for an entire generation of finance professionals, particularly women, who aspire to forge successful careers in capital markets. I am confident that she will continue to make a lasting impact as a dedicated mentor and trusted advisor for many years to come."

Laura M Cha said: “I am honoured that HKEX has launched this new postgraduate scholarship programme in my name. Supporting and encouraging the best and brightest minds from the next generation is something that I am passionate about. As capital markets across Hong Kong, Mainland China and globally continue to evolve, embracing new ideas, technologies and ever greater interconnectivity, this new scholarship will add to the swell of expertise and knowledge in the region, in turn fueling growth and opportunity. It has been a privilege to chair HKEX over the last six years, and I look forward to continuing to contribute to the future of the company and the region’s markets, as both an advisor and advocate. I look forward too, to meeting the scholarship awardees and hearing their ideas in the years to come.”

Dean of CUHK Business School, Professor Zhou Lin, said: “We extend our sincere gratitude to HKEX for their continued support and generous donation in establishing the new Laura M Cha Capital Markets Scholarship. This initiative underscores our shared vision to nurture the next generation of global talent in finance, strengthening our international position as leading institution in business education and bolstering Hong Kong’s status as a premier international financial centre. With this scholarship, we hope to empower the best talent to make meaningful contributions to the industry and drive positive change in the capital markets in our region and beyond.”

The Laura M Cha Capital Markets Scholarship will be awarded each year to an individual or individuals looking to advance their postgraduate studies in finance at CUHK Business School. HKEX will contribute HK$200,000 to the annual scholarship fund, for a period of six years. The scholarship programme, which is expected to launch later this year, will be administered by CUHK Business School, and it is envisaged that a secondment or project work with HKEX will be arranged as part of the programme. This new scholarship programme, which will be funded by the Group, complements the annual university scholarships and research funding grants that the HKEX Foundation already runs as part of its charitable work, supporting students and academics in Hong Kong.