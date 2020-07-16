HKEX Announces Senior Listing Division Appointments

- Janice Wu appointed Co-Head of IPO Vetting
- Karen Lok appointed Head of Listing Compliance
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is today (Thursday) pleased to announce two senior appointments to its Listing Division.
Janice Wu has been appointed Managing Director, Co-Head of IPO Vetting. Together with Stephanie Lau, Ms Wu will have oversight of all HKEX issuer listing applications. Ms Wu has over 17 years of experience as a senior legal practitioner including as in-house general counsel and in private practice.
Ms Wu is currently Deputy General Counsel for TPG Asia and General Counsel for TPG’s infrastructure investing effort, both part of global investment firm TPG. She is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong, as well as in England and Wales.
“I am very delighted to welcome Janice to HKEX. She has extensive experience advising on corporate and capital market matters, and I am certain she will bring invaluable expertise to the further development of the IPO Vetting team and the Listing Division more broadly,” said HKEX Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan.
Karen Lok has been appointed Senior Vice President, Head of Listing Compliance. A certified accountant in Hong Kong and Australia, Ms Lok has over 20 years of experience in compliance, risk management, and business operations management at several international banks and consulting firms. She was most recently director at PricewaterhouseCoopers, Hong Kong, providing advisory and consulting services in risk and regulations.
“As part of our ongoing enhancements to our operations, I’m today pleased to announce a new specialist Listing Compliance function to help provide oversight and support to the Listing Division at HKEX. I am very happy to have someone of Karen’s calibre and experience to join us and lead this new team,” said Ms Chan.
“With my leadership team now in place, I very much look forward to continuing to build the robustness and competitiveness of our listing regime, and to working to enhance Hong Kong’s leading global position as an international financial market,” Ms Chan added.
Both Ms Wu and Ms Lok will report to Head of Listing, Bonnie Y Chan. Ms Lok joined HKEX this week, and Ms Wu will join the organisation in September 2020.
Janice Wu Karen Lok