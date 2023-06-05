BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

HKEX Announces List Of Dual Counter Securities And DCMMs

Date 05/06/2023

With reference to the Exchange Circular (Ref: CT/064/23) dated 19 May 2023, following the successful completion of the End-to-End test session until 2 June 2023 and the practice sessions on 27 May 2023 and 3 June 2023, the Exchange is pleased to announce that the HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model (“Dual Counter Model”) will be launched on 19 June 2023 (Monday). Exchange Participants (“EPs”) are requested to note that a Post Release Test (“PRT”) for EPs will be held on 17 June 2023 (Saturday). EPs are strongly encouraged to participate in the PRT and those who wish to participate are required to complete the registration form in Attachment 1 and return it to the Exchange on or before 14 June 2023 (Wednesday). Detailed activity rundown for the PRT will be sent to the registered EPs by 15 June 2023 (Thursday).

 

Click here for full details.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach