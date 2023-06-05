HKEX Announces List Of Dual Counter Securities And DCMMs

With reference to the Exchange Circular (Ref: CT/064/23) dated 19 May 2023, following the successful completion of the End-to-End test session until 2 June 2023 and the practice sessions on 27 May 2023 and 3 June 2023, the Exchange is pleased to announce that the HKD-RMB Dual Counter Model (“Dual Counter Model”) will be launched on 19 June 2023 (Monday). Exchange Participants (“EPs”) are requested to note that a Post Release Test (“PRT”) for EPs will be held on 17 June 2023 (Saturday). EPs are strongly encouraged to participate in the PRT and those who wish to participate are required to complete the registration form in Attachment 1 and return it to the Exchange on or before 14 June 2023 (Wednesday). Detailed activity rundown for the PRT will be sent to the registered EPs by 15 June 2023 (Thursday).

