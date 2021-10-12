HKEX: After-Hours Trading Session To Close Due To Issuance Of Typhoon Signal No. 8

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced that trading in the After-Hours Trading session will be suspended at 5:35 PM, due to the issuance of Typhoon Signal No. 8.
For the details of arrangements for trading, and clearing and settlement during typhoons and black rainstorms / extreme conditions, please refer to the rule books and summary table, which can be accessed via the Services section of the HKEX website.
For the latest typhoon news, please refer to the website of the Hong Kong Observatory.