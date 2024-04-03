HKEX: Adjustment Of Yankuang Energy Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Yankuang Energy Group Co. Ltd. (Yankuang Energy) structured products, futures and options to account for Yankuang Energy’s bonus shares issuance.

Corporate action overview

Company (Stock Code) Yankuang Energy (1171) Corporate Action Issue 3 bonus shares for every 10 shares Ex-date To be announced by Yankuang Energy

Please refer to the announcement made by Yankuang Energy on 28 March for details.

Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.

Structured products with shares of Yankuang Energy as underlying asset

The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of Yankuang Energy as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a bonus issue. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of a business day immediately prior to the Ex-date regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price) and investors should read the contents of such announcements carefully.

Adjustments of Yankuang Energy Futures and Options

For detailed trading, clearing and settlement arrangements of Yankuang Energy Futures and Options after adjustments, please refer to the circular posted on HKEX website.

Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.