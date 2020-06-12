HKEX: Adjustment Of Sino Biopharm Structured Products And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd. (Sino Biopharm) structured products and options to account for Sino Biopharm’s bonus share issuance.
Corporate action overview
|Company (Stock code)
|Sino Biopharm (1177)
|
Corporate action
|
One new share for every two exisiting shares held
|
Ex-date
|
20 July 2020
Please refer to the announcements made by Sino Biopharm on 10 June 2020 for details.
Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.
Structured products with shares of Sino Biopharm as underlying asset
The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of Sino Biopharm as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a bonus issue. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 17 July 2020 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price and adjusted call price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements carefully.
Adjustment of Sino Biopharm Options
For detailed trading and clearing arrangement of Sino Biopharm Options after the adjustments, please refer to the circular posted on HKEX website.
Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.