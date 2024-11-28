HKEX: Adjustment Of PA GOODDOCTOR Structured Products, Futures And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Ping An Healthcare and Technology Company Limited (PA GOODDOCTOR) structured products, futures and options to account for PA GOODDOCTOR’s special dividend issuance.

Corporate action overview

Company (Stock Code) PA GOODDOCTOR (1833) Corporate Action Special Dividend of HK$9.7 per share Ex-date 6 December 2024

Please refer to the announcement made by PA GOODDOCTOR on 14 November for details.

Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.

Structured products with shares of PA GOODDOCTOR as underlying asset

The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of PA GOODDOCTOR as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a cash distribution including a special dividend. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 5 December 2024 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement and adjusted exercise price) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.

Adjustments of PA GOODDOCTOR Futures and Options

For detailed trading, clearing and settlement arrangements of PA GOODDOCTOR Futures and Options after adjustments, please refer to the circulars posted on HKEX website.

Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock futures and options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.