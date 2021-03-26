HKEX: Adjustment Of Kunlun Energy Structured Products And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to Kunlun Energy Company Limited (Kunlun Energy) structured products and options to account for Kunlun Energy’s special dividend issuance.
Corporate action overview
|
Company (Stock Code)
|
Kunlun Energy (135)
|
Corporate Action
|
Special Dividend of RMB213.66 cents per share
|
Ex-date
|
31 May 2021
|
Company (Stock Code)
|
Kunlun Energy (135)
Please refer to the announcement made by Kunlun Energy on 23 March 2021 for details.
Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.
Structured products with shares of Kunlun Energy as underlying asset
The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of Kunlun Energy as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a cash distribution including a special dividend. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 28 May 2021 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement and adjusted exercise price) and investors should read the contents of such announcements.
Adjustment of Kunlun Energy Options
For detailed trading and clearing arrangement of Kunlun Energy Options after the adjustments, please refer to the circular posted on HKEX website.
Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.