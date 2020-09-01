HKEX: Adjustment Of CSPC Pharma Structured Products And Options

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) has announced the arrangements for the adjustment to CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited (CSPC Pharma) structured products and options to account for CSPC Pharma’s bonus share issuance.
Corporate action overview
|
Company (Stock Code)
|CSPC Pharma (1093)
|
Corporate Action
|
A bonus issue of three new shares for every five existing shares held
|
Ex-date
|
15 October 2020
|
Company (Stock Code)
|CSPC Pharma (1093)
Please refer to the announcement made by CSPC Pharma on 26 August 2020 for details.
Investors should consult their brokers for further details, or if they have any questions regarding the adjustment.
Structured products with shares of CSPC Pharma as underlying asset
The listing documents of all existing structured products with the shares of CSPC Pharmaceutical Group Limited as underlying asset contain provisions that deal with a bonus issue. Structured product issuers will make announcements in the evening of 14 October 2020 regarding the relevant adjustments (including the adjusted entitlement, adjusted exercise price and adjusted call price, as appropriate) and investors should read the contents of such announcements carefully.
Adjustment of CSPC Pharma Options
For detailed trading and clearing arrangement of CSPC Pharma Options after the adjustments, please refer to the circular posted on HKEX website.
Investors should note that the adjusted and standard stock options will have different contract sizes. There will not be any changes to the number of open positions and other contract terms after the transfer of positions.