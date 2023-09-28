HKEX Adds Saudi Exchange As Recognised Stock Exchange

Recognised Stock Exchange status allows companies listed on Saudi Exchange to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong

Saudi Exchange joins 15 other international exchanges already accepted as RSEs

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), is pleased to announce today (Thursday) that it has added the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) as a Recognised Stock Exchange (RSE).1

The addition will allow companies with a primary listing on the Saudi Exchange’s Main Market to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.

This recognition follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in February between HKEX and the Saudi Tadawul Group, the operator of the Saudi Exchange, to explore cooperation in a number of areas, including cross-listing opportunities.

HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng, said: “We are pleased to include the Main Market of the Saudi Exchange as a Recognised Stock Exchange. The Saudi Exchange is a well-established stock market that hosts a diverse range of companies from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and across the Middle East, representing sectors including energy, industrials, and healthcare. At HKEX, we are committed to continuously elevating the quality and attractiveness of our listing framework to attract quality companies from around the world to Hong Kong. Creating more opportunities for leading international companies to seek a listing in Hong Kong will offer them unique access to HKEX’s diverse group of regional and global investors, fueling their growth ambitions, and further expand opportunities in our market for investors.”

With the addition of the Saudi Exchange, there are now 16 RSEs across 15 countries. A full list is available on the HKEX website. The Exchange will update the list of RSEs from time to time, on the basis that the exchanges meet its regulatory framework.

