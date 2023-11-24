HKEX Adds Indonesia Stock Exchange As Recognised Stock Exchange

Recognised Stock Exchange status allows companies listed on the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong

IDX joins 16 other international exchanges around the world, already accepted as RSEs

The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the Exchange), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX), is pleased to announce today (Friday) that it has added the Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), as a Recognised Stock Exchange (RSE).1



This will allow companies with a primary listing on IDX’s main market to apply for a secondary listing in Hong Kong.



This recognition follows a Memorandum of Understanding signed in July between HKEX and IDX, to explore cooperation in a number of areas, including cross-listing opportunities.



HKEX Head of Listing, Katherine Ng, said: “We are pleased to announce that IDX, one of Southeast Asia’s leading exchanges, has been added to our list of Recognised Stock Exchanges. IDX is home to many of Indonesia's state-owned enterprises, as well as some of the region’s most pioneering technology, consumer, and healthcare innovators. This addition will support potential cross-listings, providing domestic Indonesian companies with access to a wider regional and global investor base, opening up new opportunities for growth and enhanced market visibility. This will also enrich HKEX’s market offering, providing investors with a wider selection of investment opportunities, reinforcing Hong Kong’s role as Asia’s premier international financial market.”



With the inclusion of IDX and the earlier Saudi Exchange (Tadawul), there are currently 17 RSEs across 16 countries. A full list is available on the HKEX website. The Exchange will update the list of RSEs from time to time, on the basis that the exchanges meet its regulatory framework.

Note:

1. Pursuant to Main Board Rule 1.01 (GEM Rule 1.01).