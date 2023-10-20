HKEX 2023 Third Quarter Results

HIGHLIGHTS

Nicolas Aguzin, Chief Executive Officer said: This was another good quarter of strategic progress for the Group, accompanied by strong headline financials. Quarterly revenue was up 18 per cent, core business revenue was up 9 per cent and profit attributable to shareholders was up 30 per cent compared with the 2022 comparable period. Despite challenging global markets, these results reflect HKEX’s resiliency, the purposeful ongoing diversification of the business, our active management of costs and the team’s resolute focus on the execution of our strategy. Highlights included the continued health and growth in HKEX’s Derivatives Markets, the go-live of a new smart-contract settlement platform, HKEX Synapse in October, and the confirmed launch of FINI, Hong Kong’s new digitalised IPO settlement platform for later this quarter. The macro backdrop remains fragile, but the business is in good shape and is well-positioned to capitalise on slowly improving market sentiment. Looking forward we will continue to place our customers at the heart of all that we do as we leverage our unique China connectivity and continue to strengthen the attractiveness and competitiveness of our markets and our offering.

Strategic Highlights

ADV of derivatives contracts traded on HKFE, Bond Connect Northbound ADT and ADT of ETPs all reached record nine-month highs

OTC Clear’s total clearing volume in Q3 2023 reached a record quarterly high

Launch of HKEX Synapse on 9 October 2023, a new smart contract-powered platform, accelerating the settlement process for Stock Connect Northbound Trading

Confirmed launch for FINI, Hong Kong’s new digitalised IPO settlement platform

Consultation paper on GEM Listing Reforms published

Introduction of block trading under Stock Connect announced

The LME Group announced two key initiatives under its two-year Action Plan: extending the use of volume-weighted average prices to determine Closing Prices in its most liquid contracts; and the approval of the first fast track brand registration for nickel

Click here for full details.