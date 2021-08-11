HKEX Releases 2021 Interim Results

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited (HKEX) is pleased to announce its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2021.
Nicolas Aguzin, Chief Executive Officer said: “This has been a record first half for HKEX. Driven by a buoyant IPO market, strong trading volumes and significant momentum in Stock Connect, revenue and profit reached record highs. The macro backdrop will remain challenging in the months ahead, but we remain resolutely focused on continuing to enhance the attractiveness of our markets, responding to the needs of our customers and driving our business forward. We are well-placed for the opportunities and challenges ahead.”
