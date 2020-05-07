 Skip to main Content
HKEX 2020 Q1 Results Analyst Presentation, 7 May 2020: Charles Li Chief Executive, HKEX Group, Romnesh Lamba Co-President, HKEX Group, Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer, HKEX Group

Q1 2020 Key Highlights

1 | Financial Performance

  • Core business revenue up by 19% YoY; total revenue down by 7% YoY; prudent cost management 
  • Record quarterly Stock Connect revenue of HK$404m (+74% YoY) 
  • Net investment loss of HK$47m (Q1 2019: income HK$882m)

2 | Business and Strategy

  • Strong IPO market #1 globally in number of new company listings (39) and #4 in IPO funds raised (HK$14.4bn) 
  • Strong performance in Connect Schemes 
  • Ongoing market microstructure enhancements 
  • Enhanced technology capabilities, leveraging AI tools and robotic process automation

3 | Business Continuity and Operational Resilience

  • HKEX, as an operator of regulated exchanges and CCPs, is committed to maintaining resilient, fully functioning and orderly financial markets 
  • Comprehensive Business Continuity Planning and operational framework are in place 
  • Business has demonstrated resiliency, robust operations and strong risk management; LME successfully temporarily transitioned Ring trading to electronic pricing platform

