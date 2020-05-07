HKEX 2020 Q1 Results Analyst Presentation, 7 May 2020: Charles Li Chief Executive, HKEX Group, Romnesh Lamba Co-President, HKEX Group, Vanessa Lau Group Chief Financial Officer, HKEX Group

Q1 2020 Key Highlights
1 | Financial Performance
- Core business revenue up by 19% YoY; total revenue down by 7% YoY; prudent cost management
- Record quarterly Stock Connect revenue of HK$404m (+74% YoY)
- Net investment loss of HK$47m (Q1 2019: income HK$882m)
2 | Business and Strategy
- Strong IPO market #1 globally in number of new company listings (39) and #4 in IPO funds raised (HK$14.4bn)
- Strong performance in Connect Schemes
- Ongoing market microstructure enhancements
- Enhanced technology capabilities, leveraging AI tools and robotic process automation
3 | Business Continuity and Operational Resilience
- HKEX, as an operator of regulated exchanges and CCPs, is committed to maintaining resilient, fully functioning and orderly financial markets
- Comprehensive Business Continuity Planning and operational framework are in place
- Business has demonstrated resiliency, robust operations and strong risk management; LME successfully temporarily transitioned Ring trading to electronic pricing platform
