HKEX 2019 Third Quarter Results

Financial Highlights
- Revenue and other income rose by 2 per cent compared with YTD Q3 2018, driven by:
- An increase in net investment income, including fair value gains on collective investment schemes and higher interest income, and record revenue and other income from Stock Connect;
- Partly offset by a reduction in trading and clearing fees from lower Cash Market, Derivatives Market and Commodities Market trading volumes
- Operating expenses fell 1 per cent against YTD Q3 2018 due to lower premises expenses as a result of adopting the new accounting standard for leases Excluding such impact, operating expenses increased by 6 per cent, attributable to higher staff and IT costs
- EBITDA was up 3 per cent against YTD Q3 2018, and EBITDA margin was 77 per cent, 1 per cent and 3 per cent higher than YTD Q3 2018 and the full 2018 fiscal year respectively
- Profit attributable to shareholders was 1 per cent lower than YTD Q3 2018, at $7,412 million
Click here or full details.