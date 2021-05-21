 Skip to main Content
hGears AG New In The Frankfurt Stock Exchange's Prime Standard

hGears AG (ISIN: DE000A3CMGN3) has been listed in the Prime Standard on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares had an initial listing price of €27.50. The issue price was €26.00.


The IPO was accompanied by Hauck & Aufhäuser and ABN AMRO. Hauck & Aufhäuser also acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Specialist on the trading venue Börse Frankfurt is Wolfgang Steubing AG.

According to its own information, hGears is a global manufacturer of function-critical high-precision transmission parts and components with a focus on products for e-mobility. The company, headquartered in Schramberg near Freiburg, employs around 900 people and achieved a turnover of more than €126 million last year.