HFR Global Hedge Fund Industry Report - First Quarter 2022

Industry insiders utilize HFR Industry Reports to gain a detailed picture of current trends as well as a historical perspective of the hedge fund industry. The Report includes:
- Over 200 pages of charts and graphs provided in PowerPoint format
- Estimated total assets and net asset flows for entire industry and by strategy
- Detailed breakout of Quarterly and Annual HFRI performance
- HFRI Annual Performance Matrix
- Risk/Return analysis by strategy: 1, 3 and 5-year summaries of Standard Deviation, Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio Up/Down Capture, Returns Distribution and Market Correlations
- Supporting dataset in Excel spreadsheet format
Click here for full details.