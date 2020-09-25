HENSOLDT AG New In Prime Standard On The Frankfurt Stock Exchange

HENSOLDT AG (ISIN: DE000HAG0005) has been listed in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since today. The shares of the company based in Taufkirchen near Munich had an initial listing price of €12.00. The issue price was €12.00.
The IPO was accompanied by BofA Securities, J.P.Morgan, KKR Capital Markets, Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, Commerzbank, UniCredit Bank and Crédit Agricole. J.P. Morgan Securities plc acts as designated sponsor on Xetra. Baader Bank is the specialist on the Börse Frankfurt venue.
According to its own statements, HENSOLDT AG is a specialised supplier of sensor solutions in the defence and security industry. With more than 5,400 employees, the company achieved a turnover of €1.11 billion in 2019. HENSOLDT looks back on 150 years of company history and has been part of various well-known companies such as Carl Zeiss, Airbus and Dornier. The Group has existed in its current form since 2017 and was created through the acquisition and consolidation of the "Security and Defence Electronics" business unit of Airbus Group by the financial investor KKR.