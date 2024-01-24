Hedge Fund Billionaire Bill Ackman And Wife Buy 4.9% Stake In Tel Aviv Stock Exchange

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman and his wife, Neri Oxman, have agreed to purchase a 4.9% stake in the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE). This investment was part of TASE's offering of 18.5% of its shares, with 17.2 million shares sold for NIS 20.60 per share, totalling NIS 353.4 million (USD 95 million).

After deducting commissions and expenses, the net proceeds for TASE amounted to NIS 242 million. These funds will be used to invest in the exchange's technology infrastructure. The offering is set to close on January 25th.