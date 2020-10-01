Healthcare Activos Yield Socimi Trading On Euronext Access Paris

- The initial capitalisation of the company amounts to €164 million
- This is the ninth Spanish Socimi to join the Euronext markets this year
- Euronext has more than 100 listed real estate firms on its markets, of which 15 are Spanish
Euronext, Europe's leading capital markets operator, today announced that 114,459,600 shares of Healthcare Activos Yield, a Socimi created in August 2019 by Healthcare Activos and Altamar Capital Partners, have begun trading on Euronext Access Paris. The incorporation of this Spanish Socimi confirms Euronext's position as a reference market for European companies in the real estate sector and the trust joins another eight Spanish Socimi that have already listed on Euronext in 2020.
Healthcare Activos Yield shares were listed on Euronext Access through the procedure known as technical listing, in which the shares are incorporated into the market without the need for a public offering. The starting price of the Socimi shares has been set at €1.43, which means that its capitalisation at the time of listing amounts to €163.7 million.
Healthcare Activos Yield has a portfolio of 27 assets with an approximate asset value of €310 million. The company selects quality properties already in operation and with guaranteed long-term rental agreements with top European operators. These assets are composed of 18 Elderly Care, two acute hospitals, two rehabilitation hospitals and five diagnostic and day care clinics. Tenants include such leading operators as QuironSalud, Colisee, Maisons de Famille/Amavir, Ballesol, Emera, Viamed and Clece.
Jorge Guarner, President of Healthcare Activos Yield, said: "With the listing of Healthcare Activos Yield on Euronext Access Paris, we show our commitment to our long-term growth and development in order to become a sector's benchmark at European level.”
This operation brings to ten the number of Spanish companies from all sectors that have listed on Euronext this year, including from the technology and real estate sectors, with Euronext now counting a total of 19 Spanish listed companies.
Reference market for the real estate sector
Euronext is a reference market for European real estate companies with around 100 issuers in this sector representing an aggregate market capitalisation of circa €87 billion as of 31 August 2020, including companies such as Brookfield, Klepierre, Gecina, Merlin Properties, WDP, Nexity and Aedifica. Euronext offers access to a base of over 800 institutional investors active in this sector from more than 40 countries, with significant representation from the UK, France and the USA. These investors have varying investment profiles, invest in different phases of growth of real estate companies and offer a unique source of liquidity. Real estate companies listed on Euronext have raised €17.3 billion in capital increases and €29.4 billion in bond issues since 2015 (data as of 31 August 2020).
Caption: Fernando Olaso (Managing Partner – Altamar), Susana de Antonio (Head of EU Tech Hub – Spain representative, Euronext), Albert Fernández (CEO – Healthcare Activos Yield) and Miguel Zurita (Managing Partner – Altamar).