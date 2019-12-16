Hayley Buckley To Join NZX As Future Director

The NZX Board has appointed Hayley Buckley as its next Future Director, effective 1 January 2020. Hayley is a partner in the corporate advisory team at legal firm, Wynn Williams, with broad corporate, commercial and capital markets experience.
Hayley has a number of governance related roles in the capital markets and FinTech space – and is director of Snowball Effect.
NZX Chair, James Miller, says nurturing a diverse and strong pipeline of governance talent in New Zealand is a priority for NZX. “We see our participation and support for the Future Directors Programme, alongside other leading Kiwi companies, as important to growing the size and depth of the pool of directors we have available in New Zealand.”
Hayley has 20 years’ experience in corporate law and finance, in London, the US and New Zealand. She has extensive experience in public and private mergers and acquisitions, both on the buy and sell side. Beyond her directorship at Snowball Effect, Hayley is on the Board of St Cuthbert’s Educational Trust, Frank (Accounting and Consultancy), and is Chair of the Wynn Williams Board.
Hayley Buckley says she is thrilled to join NZX as their Future Director for 2020.
“I’m passionate about the capital markets, and excited to have this opportunity with a company that plays such an important role in the New Zealand economy – working with and contributing to the discussion around the NZX Board table, learning and further developing my own governance skills.”
Administered by the Institute of Directors, the Future Directors Programme is designed to help identify and grow the next generation of directors in New Zealand, including recognising talented executives who are interested in developing governance skills. Participants attend Board meetings where they are able to contribute to discussions in an observer capacity. Future Directors do not have voting rights and are not involved in any decision making.
The programme operates within a well-defined set of protocols at NZX, which maximise learning opportunities for the Future Director, while not diluting the accountability of elected directors to shareholders.