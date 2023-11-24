BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Haydn Jones, Kroll, Comments On The Government’s Plans To Publish A Response To The Consultation On The Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS)

Date 24/11/2023

Haydn Jones, Managing Director, Global Head of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Solutions at Kroll has today commented on the Government’s plans to publish a response to the consultation on the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS), as announced in The Chancellor's Autumn Statement.

Haydn Jones, Managing Director, Global Head of Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Solutions, Kroll

“With The Chancellor announcing the Government’s plans to publish a response to the consultation on the Digital Securities Sandbox (DSS) in his Autumn Statement, widespread adoption of digital asset technology is set to become more commonplace across financial markets both in the country and globally.

 

“While cryptocurrencies are not included in the DSS, asset classes such as debt, equity, and money market instruments will be accommodated. By responding to the DSS, it is apparent that innovation within digital asset technology is a priority for our government.

“Although it is a notable step in the right direction in terms of digital currency regulation and monitoring, it is our hope that we will see increased understanding and adoption of digital asset technology and therefore remove legacy frictional costs associated with the processing of financial instruments."

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg