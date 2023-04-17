Harvest ETFs Launched An Income ETF Tracking The Solactive Travel & Leisure Index

Solactive is pleased to announce the launch of another ETF tracking the Solactive Travel & Leisure Index by Harvest ETFs. The Harvest Travel & Leisure Income ETF (TRVI) invests in the components of the Solactive Travel & Leisure index while writing call options on up to 33% of the portfolio securities to enhance income. This new ETF complements the Harvest Travel & Leisure Index ETF (TRVL), which directly tracks the Solactive Travel & Leisure Index.

Following the removal of COVID-19 restriction the rapid recovery in the travel sector shows the increasing demand for travel solutions across generations. Both the retiring baby boomers as well as the high earning millennials are driving a growing appetite for more travel.

The Solactive Travel & Leisure Index (SOLTRVLT) provides reliable and transparent benchmark for the North American travel industry. It intends to track the performance of the 30 largest North American companies that generates the majority of their revenues from travel-related industries including airlines, hospitality, online booking services and cruises.

The ETF listed on 12 April on the TSX.

Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer of Solactive, comments: “We are excited to see Harvest Portfolios Group launch another ETF tracking a Solactive Index. Our goal at Solactive is to provide customers with the optimal indexing solution for their needs.”

“TRVI, like TRVL, is a first in Canada, offering exposure to the lucrative Travel and Leisure sector with the addition of an attractive monthly income generating portfolio” said Michael Kovacs, President and CEO of Harvest ETFs. “The Travel & Leisure industry has long-term structural demand drivers, such as retiring baby boomers, and millennials that are entering their peak earnings years. We saw those when we launched TRVL in 2021. Now TRVI offers investors access to those same tailwinds, with the addition of high monthly income earned through Harvest ETFs’ active & flexible covered call option strategy.”