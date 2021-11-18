Harald Patt Joins Management Board Of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH

With effect from 1 February 2022, Harald Patt (52) will become a member of the Management Board and CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH, the technical operator of crypto trading venue Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX). He will join Sebastian Warnke on the Management Board, who will serve as COO from that date. Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange GmbH is a joint venture of Boerse Stuttgart Digital Holding GmbH, Axel Springer SE, finanzen.net GmbH and SBI Crypto Investment.
Harald Patt is moving from Scope Group, where he served as Chief Digital Officer. Previously, he was Managing Director at Fosun High Technology Group from 2017 to early 2021. From 2015 to 2017, Patt was responsible for trading, business development and sales, among other areas, at Fintech Group AG banks. In 2007, Patt founded CeFDex Wertpapierhandelsbank AG as the first German B2B market maker for CFDs and Panthera Capital AG, which he also led as CEO until 2015. From 2001 to 2007, Patt worked for the Eurex derivatives exchange.
"We want BSDEX to become a leading trading venue for digital assets in Europe, also for institutional market participants such as banks and brokers. Harald Patt has built and successfully scaled regulated trading platforms as an entrepreneur. We are therefore pleased that he will contribute his many years of experience and broad expertise on trading venues and FinTech to help further expand BSDEX's business," says Dr Matthias Voelkel, who is a member of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Group and heads its digital and crypto business.
