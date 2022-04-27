HANetf Launches EV Charging Infrastructure ETF Tracking Solactive Index

The automotive industry is going through a rapid and disruptive change. The development of alternatives to the combustion engine and especially the emergence of electric vehicles will change the landscape of the automotive ecosystem. This scenario can drive growth in industries that provide technical solutions and innovations in the fields of Electric Vehicle Manufacturing, Autonomous Driving, Charging Infrastructure, and Battery Technology. Building on that demand, HANetf has today issued the EV Charging Infrastructure ETF (ticker ELEC), which tracks the Solactive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Index. It is the first ETF globally to provide pure exposure to the EV charging infrastructure sector and hence give investors a chance to participate in the growth of this area within the growing EV ecosystem.
Especially for long-distance travel, electric vehicles require specialized rapid charging equipment. In addition, a secondary infrastructure for day-to-day charging will need to be established in the homes and workplaces of EV owners. While multiple connectors for charging exist, the core technology behind the charging stations remains the same. Public fast charging stations are likely to support all common formats and standards for charging plugs, while home charging infrastructure is likely to adapt to the specific standard of the respective vehicle.
The U.S. public charging points market has an enormous potential to grow, compared with most European countries and China. The global EV share is projected to reach 60% by 2040; the demand for public and private charging points will hence increase alongside the foreseeable growth in EV sales. Research and Markets, for instance, projects the global EV charging station market to grow six-fold from 2022 to 2027 in the United States alone, at a CAGR of 44%[1].
The Solactive Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Index is composed of a representation of securities active in the field of battery charging equipment and EV charging stations. The components are selected based on their sector classification in the respective fields. In addition, a negative screening based on the UN Global Compact principles and other ESG criteria, such as the exclusion of companies involved in the production, development, or maintenance of controversial weapons, is applied to the portfolio.
Timo Pfeiffer, Chief Markets Officer at Solactive, comments: “I still don’t have an electric car myself but am sure this will change in the near future. As such, I started looking at the required charging infrastructure already… and do realize the potential of that sector overall globally. We are delighted to partner once more with HANetf to launch such a cutting-edge product that wraps up the potential to deliver added value to investors for years to come.”
Hector McNeil, co-CEO and co-Founder of HANetf, says: “The future of cars is electric. In a few decades, from Shenzhen to San Francisco, it will become the norm to drive a battery powered vehicle. However, underpinning this revolution will be a huge build out of car charging capacity. Just as the growth of traditional cars in the 20th century required the building of gas and petrol stations, the electric car revolution in the 21st century will require abundant charging stations and home units. We are thrilled to be providing investors with a new thematic ETF to access this exciting growth area in the form of Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Equity UCITS ETF (ticker: ELEC). At HANetf, we have been at the forefront of providing investors with solutions that tap into the world’s transition to net-zero carbon emissions, be it through renewable energy ETFs, including Europe’s first Solar ETF, or the world’s first physically backed carbon allowance ETC. Our new electric car charging ETF fits perfectly into this wide range of offerings. ELEC further enhances HANetf’s position as the provider with the most extensive range of thematic ETFs in Europe.”
