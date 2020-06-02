HANetf Joins SIX As New ETF Issuer And Launches First Medical Cannabis ETF

Today, HANetf Ltd, a new ETF issuer on the Swiss Stock Exchange, launches five equity-themed ETFs to access the Swiss market – including the first medical cannabis ETF tradeable on the Swiss Stock Exchange. The ETFs provide additional opportunities for investors to diversify their portfolios by incorporating promising megatrends as underlyings. This takes the number of ETF providers available at SIX to 26, and the number of ETFs to a record of 1’581.
With their newly tradable ETFs at SIX, HANetf offers investors exposure to five innovative, equity-themed products, while investing in companies with a promising growth profile. The investment focus of the ETFs range from e-commerce, cloud technologies, medical cannabis and wellness. The underlying indices reflect stocks which target long-term, social and technological megatrends. Liquidity for the 5 ETFs is provided by RBC Europe, which has just joined the SIX ETF segment as a market maker, and Goldenberg Hehmeyer.
“We are delighted to welcome HANetf to the family of ETF providers offering their products on our exchange. The new listings are expanding our platform by adding five innovative, equity-themed ETFs enabling investors to benefit from exposure to long-term market trends. HANetf’s coming aboard further increases our ETF segment to almost 1’600 products” says Alain Picard, Head Trading Sales & Management, Securities & Exchanges, SIX. “The ETF segment at SIX registered a trading turnover of more than CHF 50 billion in the first four months of 2020 – representing a year-over-year growth of 46%.”
HANetf is an independent provider of UCITS ETFs, working with asset management companies to bring differentiated, modern and innovative exposures to European ETF investors. Via their white-label ETF and ETC platform, HANetf provides a complete operational, regulatory, distribution and marketing solution for asset managers to launch and manage UCITS ETFs.
https://www.hanetf.com/
|Product Name
|Trading Currency
|ISIN
|Market Maker
|EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce
UCITS ETF - Acc
|CHF
|IE00BFYN8Y92
|RBC Europe
|HAN-GINS Cloud Technology
UCITS ETF - Acc
|CHF
|IE00BDDRF924
|RBC Europe
|HAN-GINS Innovative Technologies
UCITS ETF - Acc
|CHF
|IE00BDDRF700
|RBC Europe
|The Medical Cannabis and Wellness
UCITS ETF - Acc
|CHF
|IE00BG5J1M21
|Goldenberg
Hehmeyer
|HAN-GINS Indxx Healthcare Innovation
UCITS ETF - Acc
|CHF
|IE00BJQTJ848
|RBC Europe
Further information on the ETF-Segment is published online: