handeleu.com: BaFin Warns Against HandelEU

The financial supervisory authority BaFin warns against offers from the allegedly Frankfurt-based HandelEU. According to information available to BaFin, the company offers banking transactions and financial services on its website handeleu.com without authorisation. Consumers are allegedly able to trade cryptocurrencies, shares and commodities there.

The imprint of the website gives the impression that HandelEU is licensed by BaFin. This is false. BaFin does not supervise the entity.

Anyone conducting banking business or providing financial, investment or payment services in Germany may do so only with authorisation from BaFin. However, some companies offer these services without the necessary authorisation. Information on whether a particular company has been granted authorisation by BaFin can be found in BaFin’s database of companies.

The information provided by BaFin is based on section 37 (4) of the German Banking Act (Kreditwesengesetz – KWG ).