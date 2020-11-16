Guidelines For Second Oslo Derivatives & Fixed Income Dress Rehearsal On 21 November 2020

Euronext will hold the Second Dress Rehearsal for the Oslo Derivatives & Fixed Income Markets on Saturday 21 November 2020. Clients are reminded that participation in at least one of the two Dress Rehearsals for the Oslo Derivatives & Fixed Income migration is mandatory.
Clients should register via the registration web form available on the Connect customer portal. The Dress Rehearsal Guidelines are now available.
SECOND DERIVATIVES & FIXED INCOME DRESS REHEARSAL ON 21 NOVEMBER
As mentioned in the Info-Flash of 29 September 2020, the second Dress Rehearsal for the Derivatives & Fixed Income migration to Optiq will take place on Saturday 21 November 2020. Clients are reminded that participation in at least one of the two Dress Rehearsals for the Oslo Derivatives & Fixed Income migration is mandatory. Clients who did not participate in the Dress Rehearsal of 14 November 2020 must ensure their participation in the Dress Rehearsal of 21 November.
In order to participate, three prerequisites are required:
■ Order Production Logical Accesses
■ Pass Functional Conformance test
■ Conduct connectivity tests in Production
More information on each step can be found in the Info-Flash of 29 September 2020.
Clients who have not yet completed their Functional Conformance test for Derivatives or Fixed Income must contact Client Services as soon as possible to complete it.
Clients who intend to participate in this Dress Rehearsal are asked to register here before Friday 20 November 2020.
OSLO CASH SEGMENTS AVAILABLE ON 21 NOVEMBER
As communicated in the Operational Notice of 11 November, the Oslo Cash Market segments will be made available during the Derivatives/Fixed Income Dress Rehearsal 21 November 2020. This will allow Oslo Cash Market clients to participate and perform extra testing. Please be aware that the focus from a support perspective will be on the Derivatives and Fixed Income migration.
Euronext reminds clients that the Conformance tests, validation tests such as MDG, Saturn, Front-to-Back testing, and participation in at least one Dress rehearsal for each Migration are mandatory prior to both Oslo migrations. Go-live for Cash Markets is 30 November and Go-live for Derivatives & Fixed Income Markets is on 7 December, pending regulatory approval.
Full details are available in the Oslo Migration Guidelines.
DOCUMENTATION
■ Dress Rehearsal Guidelines 21 November: Oslo Børs Migration - Derivatives and Fixed Income Dress Rehearsal Guidelines
■ Migration Guidelines: Oslo Børs Migration Guidelines V2.4.1
■ IT documentation: Optiq for Oslo IT Documentation
Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.
Operational Client Services Desk
Telephone:
|
Belgium: +32 2620 0585
|
|
Norway: +31 20 721 9585
|
France: +33 1 8514 8585
|
|
Portugal: +351 2 1060 8585
|
Ireland: +353 1 6174 289
|
|
UK: +44 207 660 8585
|
Netherlands: +31 20 721 9585
|
|
Email: clientsupport@euronext.com Service hours: 08:00 – 19:00 CET