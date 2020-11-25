 Skip to main Content
Guidelines For Oslo Cash Go-Live Weekend On Saturday 28 November

Date 25/11/2020

Euronext reminds clients of the upcoming Go-Live Weekend for Oslo Cash on Saturday 28 November 2020. The Oslo Cash market will go live on Optiq® on Monday 30 November 2020. The Go-Live Weekend guidelines are now available.


OSLO CASH GO-LIVE WEEKEND GUIDELINES

As detailed in the Info Flash of 30 October 2020, the Oslo Cash migration to Optiq® will take place on Saturday 28 November 2020. The Oslo Cash market will go live on Optiq® on Monday 30 November 2020.

Clients are invited to join the Production platform on Saturday 28 November and perform final tests in preparation for the Go-Live of Oslo Cash Markets on Optiq® on Monday 30 November.

Euronext reminds clients that they should by now have performed the Functional Conformance test and submitted the Front-to-Back test, the MDG validation form (new clients or existing clients), and the Saturn validation form (SLC Manager (if new Euronext client) & OBOE). If they have not done any of these, they must do so as soon as possible.

PREREQUISITES FOR ACCESSING PRODUCTION AT GO-LIVE

Customers are reminded that in order to be authorised to access the Production platform on Saturday 28 November 2020 they must have:

■     Signed the TPAA (for new Euronext clients),

■     Completed conformance testing, and

■     Ordered their Logical Accesses for Production.

DOCUMENTATION

■     Go-Live Weekend Guidelines 28 Nov: Oslo Bors Migration - CASH GO-LIVE WEEKEND GUIDELINES

■     Migration GuidelinesOslo Børs Migration Guidelines V2.4.1

■     IT documentation: Optiq for Oslo IT Documentation

 

Customers who have additional Oslo related questions are invited to contact the Client Services team and use the dedicated client support mailbox for the Oslo migration oslomigration@euronext.com.

Operational Client Services Desk

Telephone:

Belgium:                +32 2620 0585

 

Norway:                 +31 20 721 9585

France:                  +33 1 8514 8585

 

Portugal:                +351 2 1060 8585

Ireland:                  +353 1 6174 289

 

UK:                          +44 207 660 8585

Netherlands:         +31 20 721 9585

  
  

Email: clientsupport@euronext.com                                  Service hours: 08:00 – 19:00 CET
 